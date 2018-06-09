Nostalgic time with Boston Choral Society

A concert with a nostalgic twist is coming to a Boston church next weekend.

Boston Choral Society present A Concert of Childhood Lyrics at the Unitarian Church, in Spayne Road, on Saturday, June 16.

The choral society, which was founded in the mid 1950s, remains very active, and usually gives three concerts a year.

Conductor Peter Coughtrey-Wellsted will direct the choir next Saturday, with Lisa Coe accompanying.

The concert will remind adults of their favourite childhood memories with songs including They’re changing guard at Buckingham Palace, Vespers, The Lobster Quadrille.

There will also be nursery rhymes which have been transformed into songs, such as Old Mother Hubbard and Sing a Song of Sixpence.

A spokesman for the concert said: “One of the best kept secrets in Boston is the existence of the vibrant and talented Boston Choral Society.

“This is going to be one of the best concerts you will ever have heard in the Boston area.

“It is a concert which should not be missed.”

Music is from 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £7 in advance from www.bostonchoral.com or from choir members.

Tickets will also be available on the door, priced at £8.

Boston Choral Society welcome new members who sing alto, soprano, tenor or bass.

The society practice at Kirton Town Hall during term time.

The first practice of the Autumn season will be held on Thursday, September 6.