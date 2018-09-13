Original and celtic sounds at Boston theatre venue

A Lincolnshire-based band is set to return to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, this weekend.

Julie Mclelland and The Band From County Hell will be on stage at the Spain Lane venue on Saturday, September 15.

The band, who play original celtic music and songs as well as traditional favourites, are due to start recording their seventh studio album soon.

Frontman Jock Mclelland said: “You can expect a lively night with us with plenty of humour but also the chance in the theatre to deliver our music at it’s best.

“This is a great venue in Boston and we really enjoy playing on Blackfriars Stage with the added bonus of a private bar for us to meet the audience after the show. “We are looking forward to a good night and are pleased that tickets are already selling well.”

A show spokesman added: “The band have become known not only for their songwriting successes but also for their ability to perform live.”

Tickets, priced at £12 for adults and £10 for concessions, from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk