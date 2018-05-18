Performance with a ‘twist’ is coming to Boston

A show with a murderous and shocking plot twist is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Twist will be at the Spain Lane venue next Friday, May 25, at 7.30pm.

The play, set in South Kensington in the 1990s, tells the tense but hilarious story of mild-mannered accountant David.

David discovers a way of making a fortune by writing a kiss-and-tell biography about his venomous wife Sarah.

He soon realises that the book will do even better if Sarah is actually murdered, so he starts to devise a cunning plan.

Twist is written by Miles Tredinnick, a rock musician and screenwriter who has written for BBC 1 television series Birds of a Feather and the late Frankie Howerd.

Miles said: “Twist promises a wonderful evening’s entertainment.

“There are so many twists in the plot, it’s like a silver corkscrew. The way it unfolds isn’t how people expect.”

Award-winning director, Adam Morley, reveals how the play has progressed with the rise in technology.

Adam said: “We’ve added digital projections to make it look like a comic book, with the play punctuated by images, text and music.

“It’s a multimedia experience, like watching the thriller on your phone with other things going on around you.”

Tickets, priced at £11.50 for adults and £10.50 for concessions, are available online from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from the Blackfriars Theatre box office on 01205 363108.