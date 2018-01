A ‘touching and hilarious’ show about growing faith in the family is coming to a Boston church.

Riding Lights Theatre Company present Where Adventure Begins at Holy Trinity Church, in Spilsby Road.

The touring show will be in Boston next Wednesday, January 17, at 7.30pm.

A spokesman for the show said: “Where Adventure Begins is a brilliantly entertaining show.

“It is real, touching and hilarious.”

Tickets, priced at £10, are available online from www.new-wine.org/adventurebegins