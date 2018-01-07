Quiz and supper in aid of Frampton Village Hall

Frampton Village Hall Committee invite you to a fun evening in the village hall of a quiz and supper on Saturday, January 20, starting at 7pm.

Teams of four people are recommended, and you may bring your own drinks and glasses to enjoy.

Supper will be served half way through the evening.

It consists of a ham and cheese ploughman’s and a dessert, with a vegetarian option available on request ahead of the event.

Tickets, priced at £9 including supper, are available from 01205 722880 or 01205 723579. Proceeds to the village hall..