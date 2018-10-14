Quiz featuring fish and chip supper at Boston venue

A quiz night with a fish and chip supper is set to be held at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

The quiz, organised by the social committee, will be held at the Spain Lane venue later this month.

It will take place on Wednesday, October 24, from 7pm in the Revue Bar.

Participants can either put together a team ahead of the event, or just come along and join a team on the night.

Tickets are priced at £7 including fish and chips, or just £3 for the quiz alone. Book your place by calling the theatre box office on 01205 363108.