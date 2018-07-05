Quiz night for special school theatre trip

A quiz night is to be held in Boston tomorrow (Friday, July 6) to help raise funds for a special school theatre trip.

The event will take place at Boston Conservative Club, in Main Ridge West, at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Teams of four are allowed, costing £5 per team.

There will be a cash prize for the winning team.

A bar and raffle will also be available on the evening.

Proceeds from the event will go to John Fielding Special School and its plans to take a class of pupils to London to see a theatre show.

To book a team call Lauren and leave a name and number on 07843 655114 or 01205 363395.