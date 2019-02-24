Ray Fenwick and The Rest at Boston theatre

An evening of entertaining music is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Ray Fenwick and The Rest will appear at the Spain Lane venue next Saturday, March 2, at 7.30pm.

Ray has had a long and eminent career in the music business, having acquired his first guitar at the age of 10 and performing his first paid gig at 14.

He has worked continuously as a session musician, producer, composer and performer, including being a member of both the Spencer Davis Group and the Ian Gillan Band.

He also lectured in guitar and music business studies, and teaches with the Lincs Music Service.

Ray’s current band, The Rest, includes Andrew Dance, Jacob Rawlinson, Andy Rawlinson and Ian Tait, and specialises in blues.

Ian was responsible for setting up and running firstly a Rock School (1992-4) and subsequently, BTEC Music courses at the Sam Newsom Centre.

Tickets, priced at £12, from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk