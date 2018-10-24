Remembrance concert from Boston Choral Society

Boston Choral Society present A Concert of Remembrance this Saturday, October 27, at 7.30pm.

The concert will be held at St Nicholas Church, in Skirbeck, near Boston.

A spokesman on behalf of Boston Choral Society said: “This concert will include music to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War I, and the sacrifice made by so many.

“The music will include Karl Jenkins’ magnificent The Armed Man – A Mass for Peace (choral suite), John Ireland’s Greater Love Hath No Man, Mike Sammes’ For The Fallen, and music by Howard Goodall, John Rutter and Hubert Parry.

“This will be a very melodious and moving concert with excellent singing from Boston Choral Society members, conducted by Peter Coughtrey-Wellsted, and accompanied by Lisa Coe.”

Tickets, priced at £9 from choir members or from www.bostonchoral.com or at the door on the night at £10 each.