Return of Boston Classic Car Club Show

A popular car club which has been running since 1990 is set to host its annual car show this weekend.

The 26th Boston Classic Car Club show will be held on Sunday, August 12, at Graves Park Social Club, in Kirton, from 10.30am to 5pm.

Boston Classic Car Club was formed in 1990 after member John Simpson put a small advert in the local paper asking if there was any interest to form a car club.

Half a dozen people turned up to the first meeting, and the club has now evolved to include 210 members.

The first show was held in 1992, and organisers are looking forward to hosting the event for the 26th time.

John Simpson said: “We attracted a good turn out of vehicles in 1992 and decided to make it an annual event.

“We attract almost 500 vehicles and about 45 stalls for the public to enjoy.

“Every year club members choose a charity to raise money for, and over the years we have raised more than £20,000.

“In 2017, we donated £2,000 to the Butterfly Hospice, in Boston.”

Organisers promise there will be something for everyone to enjoy, from motorcycles and cars to trade stands, live entertainment and refreshments, as well as a flypast from the BBMF (weather dependent).

The clubhouse will also open from 12pm.

There is no charge for exhibitors and lots of trophies up for grabs.

• Admission is priced at £4 for adults, and free for accompanied children under 16.