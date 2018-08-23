Return of Gosberton Flower and Craft Festival

A church in Gosberton will be in full bloom this weekend for a flower and craft festival.

The festival at Gosberton Baptist Church opens on Saturday, August 25, and ends on Monday, August 27, running from 10.30am to 4.30pm each day.

The theme this year is ‘Joseph: the big headed boy who became a big hearted man’.

Spalding U3A Singers will entertain visitors from 2pm to 3pm on Saturday, August 25.

Sunday, August 26, will see morning worship at 10.30am, and the festival will open for viewing from noon to 4.30pm.

A Songs of Praise will be led by Trevor Cummings at 4.30pm on Sunday, August 26.

Monday, August 27, will see a display from Gosberton Tai Chi from 2pm to 3pm.

Refreshments, including cream teas, will be available.

There will also be cake, bring and buy, bric a brac and vegetable and plant stalls, plus competitions.

Donations of cakes for the stalls and prizes for the competitions are welcome, along with volunteers to run refreshments, stalls and competitions.