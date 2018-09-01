Return of last night of Proms

After a successful show last year, a patriotic evening of music from the some of the areas finest performers is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Kirton Brass Band will again be performing at the Spain Lane venue next Sunday, September 9, with music from 7.30pm.

As with last years event, the evening will be as part of Last Night of the Proms.

Audiences will be treated to music from Kirton Brass Band, as well as some musical numbers from guest singers Trevor Fenton and Deborah Haynes.

In keeping with the theme, the programme will include patriotic numbers from all performers.

Kirton Brass Band, led by musical director Tony Garrill, will perform some of its favourite musical scores in the first half of the evening.

The second half of the concert will then be dedicated to music and numbers inspired by the annual Last Night of the Proms event.

Audiences are encouraged to wave their flags throughout the evening, and can join in with songs performed.

A spokesman for Kirton Brass Band said: “Flags need to be waved and songs sung.”

Tickets are priced at £8, which includes a flag to wave.

To book tickets, visit www. blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call the Blackfriars Theatre box office on 01205 363108.

For more on Kirton Brass Band visit www.kirtonband.co.uk/wordpress

Kirton Brass Band are due to perform at Sleaford Methodist Church on Friday, October 5.