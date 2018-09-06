Return of the Holland Places of Worship Festival

Sixteen churches in the Boston area are set to take part in the second Holland Places of Worship Festival this weekend.

The festival on September 8 and 9 will feature a varied range of attractions from church tours to music and flower festivals.

Organisers are hoping to increase the number of toursists and local visitors who discover the buildings in the heart of their communiites.

The Bishop of Grantham, the Rt Rev Nicholas Chamberlain, will be visiting the festival on September 8, calling at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, in Wigtoft, St Peter and St Paul’s Church, in Algarkirk, and St Leodegar’s Church, in Wyberton.

Rev Chamberlain said: “I feel very few of our churches are taken for granted in the sense that they are unloved or neglected.

“They are tended by many wonderfully committed people to whom I say a huge ‘thank you’.

“However, the challenge now is to share all that with other people.

Visit www.hollandpowf.org.uk to find out more.