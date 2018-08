Fun for all the family is promised when the Revesby Country Fair returns to Revesby Estate, on Sunday, August 5.

Gates for the event open at 8.30am. Expect trade stands, displays, an array of attractions in the main ring, including the world-record holding Aktinson Action Horses, and competitions.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will also be there.

For further information on the event, visit www.revesbycountryfair.co.uk