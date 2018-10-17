Richard Digance returns to Boston

Multi-talented entertainer and patron of Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre Richard Digance is set to appear in Boston this weekend.

Richard will be at the theatre in Spain Lane on Saturday, October 21, at 7.30pm.

He will perform as part of his ‘Not Bad for his Age 2018 Tour’.

During his career, Richard has enjoyed 4,200 live shows, had 62 British tours, written three stage plays, released 32 albums, written 17 books, and had nearly four million hits on YouTube.

He has also composed the audio book music for Bill Bryson’s best-selling audio CD book The Road To Little Dribbling.

Career highlights for Richard include playing the London Palladium with Robin Williams, a guitar duet with Queen’s Brian May, supporting Steve Martin in the US and playing guitar with Status Quo on Address Book and Questions with The Moody Blues.

Richard also spent some time on BBC Radio 2 and Classic FM with his own radio shows.

After 11 years in the TV industry Richard chose to concentrate more on his music and art and left the heady world of show biz behind for a quieter life in Salisbury with his two daughters Polly and Rosie.

He now composes soundtrack music in his digital recording studio and performs in smaller intimate venues.

Tickets, priced at £15.50 for adults and £13.50 for concessions, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from the theatre’s box office on 01205 363108.