Roar-some deals for outdoor film to be screened in Boston

The Lion King will be roaring in Central Park next month - and tickets are still available.

The popular Disney classic will be showing on the giant outdoor screen in the park on Saturday, September 15.

There are huge savings to be made by booking early.

Standard tickets will be available when early bird tickets have sold out, and tickets will also be available on the gate.

Some tickets are also available for The Greatest Showman in Central Park on Friday, September 14.

Book at www.visitbostonuk.com