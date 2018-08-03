Rowers assemble for annual Boston Dragon Boat Race

An annual dragon boat race which to date has raised £65,000 for local charities and good causes returns to Boston next weekend.

The eighth Boston Dragon Boat Race will be held on Sunday, August 12, from 10am.

Racing will take place on the River Witham, accessed via the Tattershall Road entrance to the Witham Way Country Park.

Pedestrians can reach the event from the footpath along the river, starting from the Sluice Bridge.

There will also be children’s fairground rides and attractions, bouncy castles, a tombola, refreshments and a visit from an authentic Chinese dragon.

The festival is organised by a committee in association with Race The Dragon, which helps run dragon boat racing events in the UK.

The committee includes Brenda Owen, John Brogden, Albert Chung, Vanessa Butler, John and Jack Tooley, and chairman Paul Spicer.

Paul said: “In the last two years, donations have been made to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, but the main focus has been on supplying and distributing defibrillators throughout Boston and surrounding villages.”

Paul says that once everything has been finalised, 30 defibrillators will have been installed in the area.

He added: “Although this is an incredible amount there are still many more locations these life saving units can be placed so our aim is to continue.”

Paul gave thanks to the committee for their hard work, to local businesses for their support and a special mention to sponsors Taylors Peugeot and Scania.

