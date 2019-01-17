Roy Chubby Brown is coming to Boston

One of the nation’s most controversial comedians is set to take to the stage in Boston next week.

Roy Chubby Brown will be at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane, on Thursday, January 24, at 7.30pm.

In an interview, Roy Chubby Brown explained how he started out in comedy and got a name for himself.

He said: “Well, growing up was tough and I realised that I had to do something that kept me out of trouble so I joined the merchant navy and travelled the world.

“It was a great time in my life, but I became homesick.

“I returned to Middlesbrough without a job and after dabbling in a few things, I decided to use my musical skills and joined a local band - that was when I got the bug for performing in front of an audience.

“Working in the north east working men’s clubs, you had to grow a thick skin. Hecklers could be a problem, so I learned how to answer them back in a way that stopped then shouting out at me.

“Chubby is a character, he’s a comedy creation that is very popular. Can you take a grown man in a flying hat and goggles wearing a patchwork suit seriously? Chubby represents the working man, he’s not educated, he thinks he’s God’s gift to women and he says what he thinks.

“I don’t mean any harm to anyone - I’m just a comedian who makes people laugh.

“I love what I do and so long as people come to see me, I’ll carry on.”

To book tickets, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk