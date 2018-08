Freiston’s Second World War museum We’ll Meet Again will mark its first anniversary with a special event on Sunday, August 12.

Running from 10am-4pm, it will feature period entertainment (live music and dance), vintage vehicles, Second World War re-enactors and cooking, arts organisation the Beach Hut Studio, and a Dakota flypast.

Tickets are priced at £5 (under 16s £3, concessions £4, family £15).