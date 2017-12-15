See a pantomime near you in the Boston area

Pantomime season has well and truly landed ... oh yes it has, and here are some pantos you can see in Boston and surrounding areas.

Why not head to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane, Boston, to watch Cinderella?

Shows are running until Tuesday, January 2, so for tickets and showtimes, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call 01205 363108.

In Spalding, Snow White is the pantomime of choice at Baytree Garden Centre, in High Road, Weston.

On selected performances, you can also see Snow White and visit Santa in the Winter Wonderland.

Shows run until Saturday, December 30, so visit www.baytreetheatre.co.uk or call 01775 680760 to book.

Another Spalding pantomime is Aladdin at the South Holland Centre, in Market Place.

Shows are running until Sunday, December 31.

For times and tickets visit www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

In Sleaford, The Sleeping Beauty is the pantomime at Sleaford Playhouse, in West Gate, with the final show this Saturday, December 16.

To book, visit www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk or call 0333 666 3366.

The Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, is also hosting two pantomimes - Aladdin: the Pantomime Spectacular with shows running until Wednesday, December 27, and Holiday Magic, from Sunday, December 31, to Tuesday, January 2.

To book, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.