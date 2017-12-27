See in the New Year in style at The Gliderdrome

A band featuring members from 80s cover band Wild Boys will be kicking off New Year celebrations at the Gliderdrome, in Boston.

The Look will be headlining, with support from The Fascinettes at the New Year’s Eve party on Sunday, at the Spain Place venue.

Made up of Rich Knight, Vanessa Hunt. Rob Fidler and Steve Slator from Wild Boys, The Look also includes Sam Chapman and Tom Waite.

They perform hits from such wide-ranging artists as Amy Winehouse, Mariah Carey, Journey, Lionel Richie, Whitney Houston and Robbie Williams.

Joining them will be The Fascinettes, with Vanessa Hunt, now in The Look, being a former member of the troupe. Consisting of Ness, Tina and Kylie, the girls will transport audiences back to the 60s with hits from artists such as The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and The Four Tops.

A spokesman from The Fascinettes said: “This will be our first show at this iconic venue and we are beyond excited to perform on the same stage as some of our icons.

Tickets, priced at £20, are available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

Remaining tickets will be sold on the door priced at £30, subject to availability.

For further details on this and other shows at The Gliderdrome , visit www.gliderdrome.com or search for Gliderdrome Boston on www.facebook.com