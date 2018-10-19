Spook-tacular fun at RSPB Frampton Marsh

Visitors can have some Halloween fun this half-term at a nature reserve near Boston.

Starting on Saturday, October 20, youngsters are invited to follow a spook-tacular treasure trail around the reserve.

Visitors can pick up an entry sheet from the visitor centre before setting off around the trail.

The treasure trail is suitable for children aged five to 12 and costs £2.

A ‘Birds for Kids’ course will be held on Wednesday, October 24, at 11am and 2pm.

This event will teach your children how to tell which bird is which, before putting theory into practice with a walk on the reserve.

The course costs £2.50 per child, with advance booking essential.

Chris Andrews, visitor experience manager at RSPB Frampton Marsh, said: “The dark nights are drawing in and Halloween is upon us. Come and enjoy the thrills and chills of our spooky half-term events.”

For more information, call 01205 724678 or email lincolnshirewashreserves@rspb.org.uk