Stage adaptation at Boston theatre

A 1953 screenplay comedy will take to the stage at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre next week.

Philip Goulding’s adaptation of T.E.B Clark’s classic Ealing comedy screenplay The Titfield Thunderbolt will be at the Spain Lane venue from Wednesday, October 17, to Saturday, October 20.

Boston-based Cutwater Productions are renowned for their original works, as well as their interpretations of old ones.

The Titfield Thunderbolt centres around the forming of a local railway company.

A spokesman from Cutwater Productions said: “We will bring a rural railway station to life in front of your very eyes, including a vintage locomotive with a support cast of carriages, a steam roller and 1950s cars.

“When recently nationalised British Railways threatens the closure of their local railway line, villagers rally to open an independent service, in the teeth of ruthless opposition from a local would-be bus operator and all-round bad lad.

“Will the squire-ss, the train-mad vicar and his niece’s best boy prevail?

“With Cutwater’s energetic multi-part playing and scene-setting, together with the construction of a 19th century locomotive from what happens to be on stage, how can they fail?”

Performances will take place at 7.30pm each evening.

Tickets, priced at £12.50, are available online from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from the Blackfriars Theatre box office on 01205 363108.