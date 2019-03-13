Stage adaptation of Orlando at Boston theatre

An award-winning theatre company are bringing their latest show to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Dyad Productions present Orlando at the Spain Lane venue on Wednesday, March 27, at 7.30pm.

Writer/director Elton Townend Jones and performer Rebecca Vaughan present the award-winning comedic tale of an immortal poet, whose gender cannot be pinned down, whose spirit cannot be caged and whose irreverent, romantic adventures across British history, from the 1500s to 2019, provide a magic-realist exploration of human identity; personal, sexual and national.

Drawing on a decade’s worth of successful theatre-making, this life-affirming, feminist voyage into the soul of what it means to find one’s place in the world whilst remaining true to oneself is the culmination of everything Dyad Productions has so far created, toured and presented since 2009.

This stage production, based on the classic 1928 Modernist novel by Virginia Woolf, is Dyad’s 10th original production in as many years.

Dyad Productions creates, produces and tours classic theatre with an innovative and contemporary emphasis.

Tickets, priced at £14, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or the box office on 01205 363108.

To find out more about Dyad Productions and future shows in the area, visit www.dyadproductions.com or search for Dyad Productions on Facebook and Twitter.