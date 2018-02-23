Still time to see exhibition of art at Blackfriars Theatre

Art lovers are invited to browse the latest exhibition of work at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Marina Daniluka and Dainis Volodka are showcasing their current exhibition, Art For A Good State of Mind, at the Spain Lane venue until next Saturday, March 3.

Marina, a self-taught artist from Boston, has been creating art for the last nine years, spending one year majoring in Art and Design at Boston College.

She said: “My own work is an experiment in different styles and directions and different techniques - I use a variety of materials.

“I love to work in realism and abstract, impressionism and expressionism and enjoy to combine all of them.”

After spending almost a decade of her life creating art, Marina has developed a love for one particular art material.

She said: “The most favourite material remains, of course, oil paint as I like the textures and layers that can be created to add depth to a painting.”

Dainis took up painting in the last two years, and enjoys it as more of a pastime.

Dainis said: “Painting at the moment is a hobby. It is a great way to spend my free time.”

On the subject of her work, Dainis said: “My paintings are passion, emotions and impressions laid out on canvas.

She added: “I feel happy when creativity brings joy to other people.”

Visitors to the venue can view the paintings in the Foyer Gallery - open between 10am and 4pm Monday to Saturday.