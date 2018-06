Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane, is set to host an afternoon of strawberry tea tomorrow (Friday, June 29).

It will be held from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

The strawberry tea has been organised by the Blackfriars Social Committee.

Tickets for the afternoon event are priced at £5 each.

They are available to purchase from the Blackfriars Theatre box office.

To find out more visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk