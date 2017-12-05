Stump set to host NHS carol service

A carol service for Lincolnshire NHS workers and their families will take place in Boston this evening (Tuesday, December 5).

The Lincolnshire NHS carol service will be held at St Botolph’s Church at 7.30pm.

It is one of two such events planned for the festive season, with the second being at Lincoln Cathedral on Monday, December 11, again at 7.30pm.

They are free to attend although there will be a collection for NHS charitable funds during the services.

While primarily aimed at all staff, volunteers and their families, who work across the NHS in Lincolnshire, the services are also open to all members of the public.

Music will be led by the Lincolnshire Hospitals Band, the only NHS brass band in the country.

The Rev David Knight, senior chaplain at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said it was a real coup to have services at two of the county’s most iconic locations.

“As we head towards Christmas and the end of another challenging year, the annual service offers us an opportunity to come together as an NHS family to give thanks and to celebrate all the work that we do in Lincolnshire.

“I am particularly pleased that this year we will have our services in two areas of the county which will hopefully enable more people to be able to attend.

“I look forward to meeting as many staff and their families as possible at one of our celebrations.”

Anyone who wishes to attend is invited to just turn up at either of the events, or for any further information, contact Mr Knight via email on david.knight2@ulh.nhs.uk.