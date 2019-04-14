Summer film screening at Tattershall resort

Enjoy a touch of culture - and all for free - with the Royal Opera House summer screening events.

Award-winning director Barrie Kosky’s exuberant take on Bizet’s Carmen will be showing at Tattershall Lakes Country Park on Tuesday, July 2.

The Royal Opera’s fresh take on this much-loved opera is complete with flamenco dancers, bull fighters and a gorilla.

Take along a picnic, as well as your friends and family, to see this classic opera as it is live-broadcast.

The screening starts at 7pm; everyone is welcome, just turn up and enjoy.