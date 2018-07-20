Summer Proms Concert with Swineshead Silver Band

A free summer season of music comes to an end next week, with Swineshead Silver Band delivering the final performance.

They will appear at Centenary Methodist Church, in Red Lion Street, for a Summer Proms Concert.

It will take place on Wednesday, July 25, with music from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Over the last seven weeks, free concerts have taken place in the church, and according to Ava Harding-Bell, they have been well received.

Ava is a member of the Swineshead Methodist Church and a Boston Circuit representative.

She said: “We have had over 100 to 160 people a week for every concert - it’s been amazing.

“We have had an amazing response to our concerts, and everyone has thoroughly enjoyed being there every week, with the chapel bathed in light - it was a truly beautiful venue.

“We look forward to doing this again next year, and adding more weeks then and more variety.

“We will cast our nets wide for the talent we have in this area.”

Despite the England World Cup semi-final match on Wednesday, July 11, 100 people attended the concert by Dave Parkinson and Barrie Forbes.

Ava said: “There was not a football or mobile in sight after the first number as we were tapping our feet to the music.”

Ahead of Swineshead Silver Band’s gig, Ava added: “Lets go out in style, sing the old songs, wave our flags, and have an amazing hour of musical fun and repartee.”