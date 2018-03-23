Thank Planet Abba for the music at The Gliderdrome

A top tribute act to the Eurovision-winning ABBA will make for a memorable night at The Gliderdrome, in Boston.

Planet Abba will be performing at the Spain Place venue on Saturday, March 31.

The band formed in 2002, and have since gained a renowned reputation in the music industry.

A spokesman for the band said: “Their professionally choreographed stage show, with many costume changes, faithfully encapsulates the sights and sounds of ABBA and their endless stream of unforgettable hits.

“Their professionalism and sheer enthusiasm both on and off stage, have secured them many re-bookings and has earned them a reputation beyond reproach.”

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Music and dancing will be from 8pm.

Tickets, priced at £15, available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

Remaining tickets are priced at £20 on the door.