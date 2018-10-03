The Mysteries is coming to Boston

A play which explores how Boston and the landscapes surrounding the town have shaped individuals is coming to Boston Guildhall this weekend.

The Mysteries will be at the South Street venue on Friday, October 5, and Saturday, October 6.

The Mysteries has been written by Chris Thorpe and is directed by Sam Pritchard.

Chris and Sam have toured six towns and villages across England - including Boston - to capture a snapshot of their communities.

The cast will visit each of the six places and will perform individual shows relevant to the location.

A spokesman for the show said: “In Boston, the accidental death of a child forces a group of Bostonians to confront what community means and who they are prepared to help.”

The Mysteries will be performed at Boston Guildhall at 7pm on October 5, and 2pm and 7pm on October 6.

Tickets, priced at £7, are available from Royal Exchange Theatre on 0161 833 9833 or by visiting www.royalexchange.co.uk/mysteries-boston