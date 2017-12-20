The Stickmen to light up Boston’s Assembly Rooms with ‘unique spectacle’

Clubgoers in Boston are promised a ‘unique spectacle’ when a DJ and drummer duo play the town’s Assembly Rooms this week.

The Stickmen come to the venue on Saturday, December 23.

The act – tipped as one to watch for 2018 – boast a live element in their DJ sets, playing parts of the songs in real time using a drum kit as a sample pad.

They are billed as a ‘high energy act’ that ‘fuse DJing with expressive interactive live performance’.

A spokesman for the show said: “Iconic music samples and bursts of colour are synergistically triggered with each strike of a huge, illuminated drum kit.

“This combination allows the live element of the show to connect with the audience in ways previously unseen in live electronic music performance.

“The Stickmen show delivers a rare and unique spectacle that is packed full of festival grade anthems, bass heavy drops, exclusive productions and remixes of both old and new school club bangers.

“On top of all this, their LED costumes burst with colour on every drop, adding another visual element to an already breathtaking performance.”

An Assembly Rooms spokesman said clubbers can expect ‘a visual feast of a set’.

Doors open on the night at 10.30pm.

For more information, visit www.assembly-rooms.co.uk

For more on The Stickmen, visit www.thestickmenofficial.com