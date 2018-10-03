Memorial golf day raises hundreds for Blackfriars

A golf day held in memory of a long-time supporter of Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, has raised more than £500 for the venue.

The annual Richard Laight Memorial Golf Day raised a total of £537 when it was held again this year.

Richard sadly died in September 2016 following a battle with cancer, prompting widespread tributes. He was 55.

The father-of-three had been involved in Blackfriars since the 1960/70s, when he performed there with the Allen School of Dance.

Blackfriars chairman Stuart Bull said: “We’re very grateful for this donation, especially in memory of Richard.

“Richard was a great supporter of Blackfriars and was heavily involved for years, being a trustee.

“We hope he will be pleased with the refurbishment works we have undertaken in recent years, and that he would be happy with this donation going towards further projects.”