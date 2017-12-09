West End dreams come true for theatre-loving Boston brothers

Two brothers from Boston have fulfilled their childhood dreams - performing on London’s West End stage.

Sam and Josh Wilmott, 26 and 27-years-old respectively, are currently starring in productions in the famous theatre district.

Josh Wilmott (back) in We Will Rock You. EMN-170112-122404001

The siblings are former pupils at the Allen School of Dance, in Boston.

Sharon Martin was one of Sam’s teachers at the school. She said: “It was obvious, even in the early days that Sam was destined to perform.”

It didn’t take long for them to make their West End debuts - with Sam starring in Oliver! at the London Palladium and both appearing in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Whistle Down The Wind.

After leaving Boston, the brothers studied at Sylvia Young Theatre School and Millennium Performing Arts.

West End credits for Sam now include Wicked, three years in War Horse, and the current show, which Sam fell in love with in his teen years, Stomp.

Sam said: “I saw Stomp at 15 and fell in love.

“I knew that was the one show I wanted to do. It was a childhood dream.”

Josh has appeared in West End productions including Footloose, We Will Rock You, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and, his current show, Young Frankenstein.

Josh said: “As you grow and learn about yourself as a performer, you discover where your strengths and passions lie. Everything for me always comes back to comedy.

Performing for thousands of people a day could change a person, but Sam and Josh stay grounded thanks to their parents.

Sam said: “They taught us to be chilled, go with the flow, enjoy it and be grateful for whatever we get.”

Both brothers are still coming to terms with their West End careers which have blossomed before them. Sam said: “We never thought we would be where we are now.”

Stomp has been at Ambassadors Theatre for a record-breaking 10-year run at the venue.

It has since been announced that Stomp will end its 15 year run on the West End on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

The creators of the show, Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, say that although the show is leaving the West End, it is not the end of Stomp in London

“We want to emphasise that we don’t consider this the end of Stomp here; we actually feel it’s going to be good for the show to take a break, reconfigure, reinvent and return at some point in the future in a different London venue, where we can present the show in a way that is more in keeping with its original ethos.”