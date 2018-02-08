Theatre production explores grief and loss

An auto-biographical production from an award-winning writer which explores grief and loss is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

New Perspectives present Finding Nana at the Spain Lane venue on Saturday, February 17.

Set in a seaside hotel, the play goes on a journey back to find a beloved nana, before she forgot who she was.

The play first debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017.

Based on the personal experience of writer Jane Upton, Finding Nana is a one-woman show about the universal, unconditional love between a granddaughter and her nana.

Jane said: “This play has a piece of my heart in it.

“It’s a tale of love and loss and what it means to live, I think, and the crippling fear of forgetting.

“It’s a tribute to that specific and amazing relationship you can only really share with a beloved grandparent.

“I’m so happy and grateful to be sharing our story because I’m sure so many people will relate.”

Artistic director of New Perspectives - based in the East Midlands - said: “The reaction from everyone who has read or experienced it (Finding Nana) has been overwhelming, so I am pretty certain audiences on tour will be in for something special.”

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £12.50 for adults and £10.50 for concessions, are available online from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or by calling the theatre box office on 01205 363108.