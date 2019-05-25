Be a nature explorer this half term at RSPB Frampton Marsh

A nature reserve near Boston has organised a whole host of family-friendly activities just in time for half-term.

Starting on Monday, May 27, families can take part in a treasure hunt with a difference at RSPB Frampton Marsh.

Participants are tasked with finding particular plants and animals.

To claim a prize, visitors must take a photograph of the plant/animal and show RSPB staff.

In addition to the treasure hunt, there will also be daily events.

On Tuesday, May 28, visitors can make a miniature raft using natural materials such as twigs and leaves, and then see how well it floats. Will your raft sink or swim?

On Thursday, May 30 there is a chance to try bug hunting. Led by an intrepid guide visitors can discover the miniature world of beetles, bees and bugs galore.

All events cost £2.75 per child; with entry fees applying.

Multiple sessions are available each day, but advance booking is recommended. Call 01205 724678 to book.