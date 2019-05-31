Bike night will be back in the park this year

Thousands of people are expected to turn out once again for Boston Bike Night on July 4 this year.

The event wil be back in the town’s Central Park after last year’s debut there proved to be a success.

The event will see motorbikes, scooters, trikes and sidecars descend on the new venue once again.

Boston Borough Council say not only is the event a Mecca for riders and fans of motorcycles, it is also a great family night out.

This year there will be additional bike parking in Wide Bargate providing less-crowded viewing areas there and in Central Park.

This year will be in the 23rd of the event, and up until 2018, it had always taken place on the streets of the town centre, which would be closed to other traffic.

The decision to move to Central Park was taken by the committee for last year, and organisers said last year that although they had taken a bit of flak initially, it proved a popular move with those who attended.

Speaking last year, Richard White, chairman of the Bike Night Committee, estimated around 5,000 people including riders and interested members of the public turned out.

The traders he had spoken to, along with members of the public, had said they were happy with the event.

Boston Borough Council were also pleased, and were keen to carry it on next year at the park, he said.

This year will see entertainment from a live band, food stalls, and around 40 trade stands and club and specialist stalls.

Sponsors this year include J&B Motorcycles, Sportsbikeshop, Smartmove, Langrick Station Cafe, TFM,Siltside Services, The Hammer and Pincers, Newflame, SnakShak, Quinstone UK and Boston Borough Council.