A nature reserve near Boston is inviting visitors for a spring stroll next weekend.

RSPB Frampton Marsh invites visitors for a stroll from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, May 12.

A guide will lead visitors on a walk around the reserve pointing out seasonal wildlife along the way.

No dogs are allowed on the spring stroll.

It is priced at £6 for non members, with a 20 per cent discount available for RSPB members.

Booking is essential for this monthly event.

To book or find out more, call 01205 724678.