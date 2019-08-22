Flower and craft festival in Gosberton

A church in Gosberton will be in full bloom later this month for a flower and craft festival.

The annual festival at Gosberton Baptist Church opens on Saturday, August 24 and ends on Monday, August 26.

The theme this year is ups and downs: hills and valleys in the Bible.

On Saturday, August 24, (10.30am-4.30pm) there will be afternoon entertainment from the Ukulele Orchestra of Spalding.

Sunday, August 25, will see morning worship at 10.30am.

The church will then be open for viewing from noon to 4.30pm.

There will also be an afternoon dance presentation by Ann Warren. There will be a Songs of Praise at 4.30pm.

Then on Monday, August 26, (10.30am-4.30pm) there will be afternoon entertainment of tai chi.

There will also be a plant and bric-a-brac stall, games and competitions plus refreshments, including homemade cream teas, which will be available every day of the festival.