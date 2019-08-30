Full steam ahead for annual Boston festival

An annual festival featuring engines and classic cars celebrates 14 years in Boston this weekend - with new additions to the line-up.

The Boston Steam and Vintage Festival will be held tomorrow - Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 - with gates open from 10am to 4.30pm.

It will be held near Hubbert’s Bridge (PE20 3QU).

Attractions will include trucks, large and miniature steam engines, classic cars and motorcycles.

There will also be working demonstrations and arena events - including working horses - and a new addition to the line-up this year is a ‘hobbies’ tent and VW camper vans.

For younger visitors, there will be plenty to enjoy, including a selection of vintage fairground rides, plus a variety of trade stalls and refreshments.

Flypasts are also scheduled on both days.

Weather permitting, a Spitfire is due to fly over the site at approximately 12.31pm on the Saturday, and a Lancaster at 2.39pm on the Sunday.

There will also be evening entertainment on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, with a beer tent and live music on-site from 8pm.

Karen Clare will entertain crowds on Friday, with The Ruffs playing for crowds on Saturday.

Entry is priced at £7 for adults and £3 for children, plus under-5s go free.

There is ample free parking on site.

To find out more, search for Boston Steam and Vintage Festival on Facebook or visit their website: www.bostonsteamandvintagefestival.co.uk