Full steam ahead for Bicker Steam Threshing and Classic Car Show

An annual threshing and classic car show is coming to a village near Boston this weekend.

The 33rd Bicker Steam Threshing and Classic Car Show will be held on Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, with gates opening from 10am on both days. The popular event will be held in Silver Hill Field, in Gauntlet Road, Bicker.

Attractions over the two day show will include a petting corner, dog show on September 8 from 11am, trade and craft stalls, wood turning demonstrations from The Fenland Woodturners Club, milling displays, children’s rides, classic cars and motorbikes plus traction engines and stationary engines.

On the Saturday, Derek Tindall will be bringing his birds of prey to the showground, and then a Hawkesbury of Steel falconry display on the Sunday.

There will also be live folk music and singing in the Old Engine Shed by MALT and dancing from The Black Pig Border Band Morris Dancers and their wandering band.

The Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service will also be on hand to explain more about their work.

Visitors can also enjoy refreshments, including a barbecue, bar, food stalls and ice-cream from the Yorkshire Dales.

On the Sunday at 2pm, there will also be a short service on the field with hymns, accompanied by the fair organ.

Proceeds from the show will go towards the village church and other charities. Visit www.bickersteamshow.co.uk/whatson