Gardens in Boston and Frithville open for charitable causes

Gardens in Boston and Frithville will open this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

Willoughby Road Allotments, in Willoughby Road, will open on Saturday, May 18, from 10am to 4pm.

The allotments comprise 60 plots growing vegetables, fruit, flowers and herbs.

There is also a small orchard and wildflower area.

Several plots will be open to walk around, and there will also be a seed and plant stall.

Admission is priced at £3.50 for adults and free for children.

Two gardens in Frithville will also open on Sunday, May 19.

Holly House and The Poplars will be open between 12pm and 5pm.

Holly House is a one-acre garden featuring a pond with cascade and stream, and a small woodland area with a water feature.

The Poplars features a large pond with rock waterfall, and semi-mature borders.

Combined admission is £6 and free for children.

To find out more, visit www.ngs.org.uk