Medieval fun at Tattershall Castle

Visitors can learn all about how archery put food on the medieval table at Tattershall Castle next week.

From Saturday, May 25 to Tuesday, May 29, (11am to 4pm) visitors can meet the Wolfshead Bowmen, hear about hunting techniques and test their skills with a longbow.

There will also be a chance to try archery, enjoy talks on weaponry and watch a fantastic archery display each day (additional charges for have-a-go archery) .

The event is free but normal admission fees apply.

Call 01526 342543 to find out more.