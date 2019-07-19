Walk with a warden at RSPB Frampton Marsh

A nature reserve near Boston is giving visitors the chance to enjoy a walk with a warden.

This Saturday, July 20, visitors can join the warden on his monthly bird count at RSPB Frampton Marsh.

The event, from 6am-10am, will involve a five mile walk over rough paths.

Precise details may vary, confirmation on booking.

It is priced at £27 per adult, and £22 for RSPB members.

Booking essential by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-with-the-warden-tickets-46108821727

• There will be another walk with a warden event on Sunday, August 4.