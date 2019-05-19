Walkies with wildlife at RSPB Frampton Marsh

A nature reserve near Boston is inviting visitors for a walkies with wildlife on Sunday, May 26.
RSPB Frampton Marsh invites visitors for a stroll from 10am.
A guide will lead visitors on a walk around the reserve pointing out seasonal wildlife along the way.
Dogs kept on leads are welcome, with a maximum of two per person.
Dog ownership is not required for this walk.
The walkies with wildlife event is priced at £6 per adult, with a 20 per cent discount for members.
Booking is essential on 01205 724678.