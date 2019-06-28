Weekend of fun at Dogdyke attraction

Head along to Dogdyke Pumping Steam Station over the weekend of July 6 and 7, when the site will be decorated throughout with colourful floral displays, designed to enhance and reflect the industrial heritage.

The displays are being produced by skilled flower arrangers from across Lincolnshire.

The site will be open from 11am to 5pm on both days, with the engines running from noon to 4.30pm.

Entry is free, and donations are welcome.

In the cottage, the refreshment room will be serving home made cakes.