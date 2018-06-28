Toe-tapping fun at Boston theatre venue

Fanfare Big Band return to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre this week for another nostalgic night of toe-tapping music.

They will perform at the Spain Lane venue on Saturday, June 30, at 7.30pm, joined by vocalist Joanne Shields.

The performance follows a successful charity event last year for a local branch of the Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

The band was formed by musical director Gordon Grant in 1983.

Shortly afterwards, Gordon was asked to take over as musical director of the BBC Radio Leicester Big Band, and the two bands became one.

After moving to Lincolnshire, Gordon reformed the Fanfare Big Band as it is known today.

Joanne Shields will also be performing, following a career which has taken her across the UK and the world.

Highlights for Joanne include performing for British troops, and various pantomime and musical appearances.

A spokesman said: “This is a great opportunity to see a big band play live at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre.

“Gordon has a fabulous programme of swinging music to put a smile on your face and get your toes tapping.

“They will bring you authentic arrangements of Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman and many more big bands of the 30s, 40s and 50s, plus a few surprises from the 60s and 70s.”

Tickets, priced at £10, are available online from www.blackfrairsartscentre.co.uk or from 01205 363108.