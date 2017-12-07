Travel back to 1940 with musical event

An evening with music reminiscent of the 1940s is coming to a village near Boston.

We’ll Meet Again will be held on Tuesday, December 12, at the Old Leake Community Centre, in Furlongs Lane.

It has been organised by Inspire-Lincs, the John Fielding Special School, and The Biz, Boston’s theatre school.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with music from 7pm.

Refreshments will be available.

Tickets, priced at £2.50, are available from the Old Leake Community Centre, John Fielding Special School, sam-thebiz@mail.com or 07572 994148.