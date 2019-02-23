Twilight wellie walk for The Butterfly Hospice

A twilight wellie walk will be held next week - with funds raised going to The Butterfly Hospice.

The event on Saturday, March 2, will take place at Westwood Lakes, in Wyberton.

Registration opens at 4.30pm for a 5.30pm start.

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for under 16s, and £40 for a family of two adults and two children.

The price includes sweets along the way, a bacon bap at the finish line, and a glass of pink fizz or lemonade for children.

Booking forms are available at www.butterflyhospice.org.uk