Vintage film event at Frampton church

There will be a vintage film evening held in St Mary’s Church, in Frampton, this Friday, September 21.

The Lincolnshire Film Archive will show a selection of films with items of local interest from days come by.

Friends of Frampton Churches has organised the event, which has proved very popular in the past.

One vintage film evening saw 100 people attending.

It will start at 7.30pm, and tickets are priced at £6 from Joan Deane on 01205 722744 or on the door.

Tea, coffee and biscuits are included in the ticket price.